Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 4,618 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

