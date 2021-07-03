Trexquant Investment LP Invests $299,000 in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDLX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $413,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX opened at $122.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,430.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,371. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

