Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $290,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,022 shares of company stock worth $23,233,335. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

