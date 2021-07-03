Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 295,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

