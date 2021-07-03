Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.95.
MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.