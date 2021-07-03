Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

