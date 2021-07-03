Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 5,103 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

