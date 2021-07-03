Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,084 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

MDC opened at $51.81 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

