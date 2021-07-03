Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $70.98 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

