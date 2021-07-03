Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.68 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,634.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,167,070. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

