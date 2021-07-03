TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriMas expects adjusted earnings per share between 50 cents and 57 cents for the second quarter of 2021. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 24%. Its Packaging group will continue to benefit from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home cleaning, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its ongoing focus on cost reductions is expected to bolster margins. Estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have both undergone positive revisions lately. The company continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model to improve management and performance of its businesses, which is commendable. Also, TriMas’ strong pipeline of both product and process innovation as well as continued focus on acquisitions to augment portfolio and expand geographic presence, will drive growth.”

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in TriMas by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 1,798.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.