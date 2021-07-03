TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00.

TrueCar stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $557.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

