TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,010,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Get TrueCar alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $557.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,604 shares of company stock worth $577,520 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.