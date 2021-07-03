Truist Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $166.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OAS. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $105.07 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

