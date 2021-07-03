Truist Securities Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $262.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $225.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.07.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.98. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.