Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,485. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.