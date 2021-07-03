Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

