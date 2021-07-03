Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,330.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,796,292 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

