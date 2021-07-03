Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $42,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

NYSE UBER opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

