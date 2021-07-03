Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $435,976.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $435,976.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00167919 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.