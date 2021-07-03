UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,417 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $108,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $349.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

