UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $81.23 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $81,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.