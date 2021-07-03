UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $84 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,833,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Vale worth $84,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

NYSE VALE opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

