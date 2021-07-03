UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,364 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $88,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

