UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of KeyCorp worth $99,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

