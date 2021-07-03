UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

