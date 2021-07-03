UBS Group AG Grows Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.