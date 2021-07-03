UBS Group AG Has $2.16 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PS Business Parks by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.63.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

