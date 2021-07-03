UBS Group AG Purchases 6,257 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUK stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.