UBS Group AG Sells 1,626 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.0% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Plexus by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Plexus by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

