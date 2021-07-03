UBS Group AG Sells 29,338 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $195.95 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $235.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.