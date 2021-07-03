UBS Group AG Sells 30,414 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,414 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $554,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $442,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $236,000.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE XFLT opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.