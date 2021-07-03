UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

