Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.98. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $164.66 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

