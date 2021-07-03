Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

