Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SOC Telemed by 12.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $13,720,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of TLMD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. 396,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.