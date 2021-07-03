Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 438,477 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 438,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $2,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

LINC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,616. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.