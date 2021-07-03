United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells $292,800.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

