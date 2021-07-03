United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

UUGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.