USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $95.93 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. USDK has a total market cap of $28.68 million and approximately $95.93 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

