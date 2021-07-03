UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UWMC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of UWMC opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

