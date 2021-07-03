Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uxin by 187.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UXIN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

