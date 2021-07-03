Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 207,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $162.79 and a one year high of $239.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

