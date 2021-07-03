Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,701. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

