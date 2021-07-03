Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. 577,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,847. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

