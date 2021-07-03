Velocys (LON:VLS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Velocys stock opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £56.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.75. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

In related news, insider Henrik Wareborn bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

