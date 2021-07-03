Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 31.6% in June

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.92 on Friday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

