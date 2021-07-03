Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $60.25

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.25, but opened at $62.51. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 8,055 shares.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

