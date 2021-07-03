Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Viacoin has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $241,970.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00405429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,578 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

