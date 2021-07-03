Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84. Vicor has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,967 shares of company stock worth $3,954,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

