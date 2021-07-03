Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.